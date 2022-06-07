Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than a decade together.

As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they informed, referring to the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha.

Recently, the Colombian superstar was photographed leaving her house in Barcelona, the city where her former partner plays soccer, and the place she adopted as her second home.

Journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas for El Periódico reported that the soccer player moved out of the family home. After that, internet users have not stopped looking for clues on social media to prove that there is a rift between them. The last post the Colombian dedicated to her partner was last March, with a message full of pride. “600 matches! I don’t think you have ever performed 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging yours, your clubs, ours, and that of future generations,” she wrote.

Weeks later, the Colombian released the song “Te Felicito,” with Rauw Alejandro. The song is now under the spotlight, and her fans believe it is a hint to Piqué.

After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.