Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than a decade together.
As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they informed, referring to the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha.
Shakira and Gerard Piqué, approached by the press amid rumors of separation
Shakira and Piqué announce separation in a joint statement [Report]
Recently, the Colombian superstar was photographed leaving her house in Barcelona, the city where her former partner plays soccer, and the place she adopted as her second home.
Journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas for El Periódico reported that the soccer player moved out of the family home. After that, internet users have not stopped looking for clues on social media to prove that there is a rift between them. The last post the Colombian dedicated to her partner was last March, with a message full of pride. “600 matches! I don’t think you have ever performed 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging yours, your clubs, ours, and that of future generations,” she wrote.
Weeks later, the Colombian released the song “Te Felicito,” with Rauw Alejandro. The song is now under the spotlight, and her fans believe it is a hint to Piqué.
After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.
Shakira, 45, and the 35-year-old athlete met in 2010 at the Rock in Rio festival, although many think that their first meeting was in the “Waka Waka” clip for the World Cup. However, they were never together in the filming, as she did her part in the USA and he was in Spain along with other figures such as Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, and Rafael Marquez.
What is true is that they met in South Africa for the World Cup, an event for which their communication became more fluid. By May 2011, Piqué was spotted at her concert in Barcelona.
Despite being one of the most famous couples in show business, Shakira and Piqué never fulfilled the dream of their fans with a majestic wedding that would put the finishing touch to their relationship. A decision that the Colombian took for her convictions: “The idea of marriage scares me. I don’t want him to stop seeing me as his ‘girl’. It’s like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and let him think that everything is possible depending on his behavior.”