Shakira and Gerard Piqué, approached by the press amid rumors of separation

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have again become the center of attention after a rumor of his infidelity spread like wildfire. For the last few days, media outlets have reported there is tension between the couple and that separation is imminent. Journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas for El Periódico has even reported that the soccer player moved out of the family home. While the couple has not addressed the rumors, they were photographed outside their home in Barcelona. They did not engage with the Spanish press.



While they drove away in the same car, the reported details that he rang the doorbell of his own home fueled speculation of the crisis they could be going through.

THE CLUES BEHIND THEIR TENSION

With rumors of separation at their peak, internet users have not stopped looking for clues on social media to prove that there is a rift between them. The last post the Colombian dedicated to her partner was last March, with a message full of pride. “600 matches! I don’t think you have ever performed 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging yours, your clubs, ours, and that of future generations,” she wrote.



The singer continued, “You are made of material that only God knows, and to me, you are the best example of struggle, perseverance, and sincerity for our children. These years with you have made me realize that you came into this world to change paradigms. You have a lot left to give us! In soccer and in so many other aspects of your extraordinary life. Because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Piqué. An exceptional human being” wrote the native of Barranquilla.

Weeks later, the Colombian released the song “Te Felicito,” with Rauw Alejandro. The song is now under the spotlight, and her fans believe it is a hint to Piqué.

THEIR LOVE STORY

Shakira and Piqué met in 2010 at the Rock in Rio festival, although many think that their first meeting was in the Waka Waka clip for the World Cup. However, they were never together in the filming, as she did her part in the USA and he was in Spain along with other figures such as Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, and Rafael Marquez.

What is true is that they met in South Africa for the World Cup, an event for which their communication became more fluid. By May 2011, Piqué was spotted at her concert in Barcelona. The world went crazy to see him on stage with her, the beginning of a great love story that in 2013, brought them their firstborn, Milan. Two years later, their second child, Sasha, was born.