Shakira rumoredly asked Pique to give her back her Grammys

The Shakira and Gerard Pique divorce saga continues. According to the Spanish newspaperLa Razon, Shakira and Pique are not only battling out the custody of their children, they’re also figuring out what to do with her Grammys.

The newspaper reports that some of Shakira’s Grammys remain in Pique’s possession and that she wants them back.

Shakira and Pique at the 2019 U.S. Open.

The rumors were first circulated in the TV show “El Gordo y La Flaca,” where the journalist Jordi Martin made the reveal. “In Pique’s office, in Kosmos (his production company), Shakira’s Grammys are still exposed. He hasn’t returned them to her,” said Martin. There are 15 Grammys that Shakira has won throughout her career, which are all currently in Pique’s possession and are something that she doesn’t want to give them up.

La Razon argues that Pique could use the Grammys as a bargaining chip. Martin explained that the two plan to move to Miami with their kids, where they’ll live separately and share custody of them. Pique has supposedly spoken with Barcelona’s Football Team directive and is planning a move to Miami Inter, the club owned by David Beckham. Still, Shakira and Pique have yet to reach an agreement that works for both of them.

Shakira, Pique and their kids at a basketball game.

Shakira and Pique’s divorce continues to develop, with the media rapturously consuming it. While Shakira has been spotted out with her children, Pique has been spotted out with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, who’s a student and employee at Kosmos.

Shakira and Pique announced their spit in the summer. The two were together for 12 years and had two boys, Sasha and Milan.