Gerard Pique might still have photos of Shakira in the office Clara Chia works at

Things are already probably pretty awkward for Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend Clara Chia, but it seems she is reminded of Shakira whenever she goes to work. The 23-year-old works for one of his companies Kosmos, and there may still be photos of Shakira in the office.

Marca reported the story on October 5th sharing the Shakiratouroficial fan account’s Instagram post. In the gallery of photos, you can see the singer’s face on the artwork, a large framed poster, and many family photos. The large framed photo on the ground could signal there is some redecorating happening, and it will soon be removed.

The photos come amid reports that he is having issues with his employees at Kosmos. According to paparazzi Jordi Martin several employees have submitted their resignations. “This week, there would have been a massive leak among the management team of Kosmos; people tell me that up to four workers would have left,” said Martin. “Employees told Piqué that they are unhappy.”

Pique and Shakira announced their split after 12 years on June 4th. Almost immediately, rumors started going around the internet, with outlets reporting his new girlfriend was someone who worked for him with the initials “CC.”