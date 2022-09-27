Shakira is going to trial! If the Colombian singer is found guilty, she faces an eight-year sentence and a fine

Shakira might need to face a judge in Spain. The Colombian global sensation will have a trial where she needs to clear her name after being charged with tax fraud. In 2018, Shakira was accused by Spanish prosecutors of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014, as reported by AP. If the mom of two is found guilty, she faces an eight-year sentence and a fine.

The 45-year-old “Hips don’t lie” singer denies any wrongdoing and paid her debts plus an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest.

Although the trial date is yet to be revealed, the Barcelona court is trying to charge the singer with six counts of tax fraud, alleging the Grammy winner spent a lot of time living in Spain and didn’t pay taxes because of claims her official residence is in the Bahamas.

Will Shakira stay in Spain if she wins the case?

Rumors of Shakira moving back to Miami are fueling. According to sources, the superstar wants to leave Barcelona behind and start from scratch while living full-time in Miami, as reported by Page Six.

Shakira is having a hard time in Spain, besides the alleged tax fraud, she is going through a split and custody battle with Gerard Piqué, and her dad is going through health issues.

On September 15, Shakira and Piqué meet with lawyers in Barcelona, but according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, the soccer player walked off the reunion.

The publication informed the athlete was fed up with the rocky negotiations, clauses, and counteroffers; therefore, he reportedly stormed off the office. Despite the tensions, Shakira and Piqué don’t want to go to trial but amicably resolve the custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha.

As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.