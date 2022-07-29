Shakira could face eight years in prison due to tax fraud

Shakira and her lawyers recently declined to reach an agreement with the Spanish Tax Agency. The Spanish government is accusing her of tax fraud of 14,5 million euros. In turning down the settlement deal, Shakira will now have to go to trial, where prosecutors are seeking to sentence her to eight years and two months of jail and a fee of 28 million euros.

Per the AP Press, prosecutors claim that during the years 2012 and 2014 Shakira listed her primary home in the Bahamas. They argue that she lived for at least half of the year in Spain, alongside her then partner Gerard Pique and their two children, and that she didn’t pay the taxes she was supposed to pay. Shakira owns the home in the Bahamas alongside Roger Waters, with there being rumors of them planning to turn the place into a luxurious artists’ retreat.

The prosecution is charging Shakira with six charges, with the trial date to be scheduled soon. Her publicists said in a statement that Shakira “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.” They accuse the Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights and claim Shakira has deposited the amount she owed them, plus 3 million euros in interest.