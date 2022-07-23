Shakira and Gerard Pique are having an ‘emergency meeting’ over the custody of their children

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s separation is in full force. While relationships come and go, unfortunately, their children are in the middle of the split. According to the show ‘Chisme No Like’ Shakira left Spain with their kids Sasha and Milan despite Pique’s opposition. She is reportedly in San Diego, California, where she is awaiting an ’emergency meeting‘ with the athlete, per Marca.



The Columbian is spending a few days in San Diego resting while the Pique is in Miami where Barcelona is carrying out a United States tour. According to the show, Shakira wants to move to Miami permanently with the kids, but Pique does not want them out of Spain. They noted that she is even willing to cover the full costs of childcare and would even “pay for five first-class tickets a year for Pique to visit them.”



While there are a lot of people proud of Shakira for leaving Pique, amid rumors of infidelity, her mother, Nidia Ripoll, told the media that she would like to see them reconcile.

The former couple announced the split on June 4th in a joint statement to Reuters, “We regret to confirm that we are separating.” “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” they added.

Pique has been radio silent since the split, and he has encountered a lot of hate as a result. His Instagram page is filled with comments like, “How can someone cheat on Shakira,” “Latin America’s number 1 enemy,” and “canceled.” He has not shared any posts since June 3rd, a day before they released the statement.