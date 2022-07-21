Howie Mandel TikTok
TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds, and more

It was a good week for TikTok

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Thursday and we have a round-up of hilarious TikToks from A-list celebrities. From the Kardashians to Camila Cabello, watch the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Khloe Kardashian

Koko shares how busy she is with True Thompson.



2. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson does the tortilla challenge with Kevin Hart.


@therock

You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences 👋🏾 😂😂 This was fun - our #dcsuperpets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #tortillachallenge

♬ original sound - The Rock

3. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello announces she has COVID-19.



4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares a video from her night out with Kylie and Khloe, which has sparked wedding rumors.



5. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and The Rock play pass the phone and roast each other.


@imkevinhart

Me & the big fella doing what we do best 😂😂😂😂 Gotta love @therock #TikTok#NailedIt

♬ original sound - Kevin Hart
MORE:

New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Omar Apollo, and more

Pet of the week: This miniature poodle is setting new trends with her chic hairstyles

Kylie Jenner sparks wedding rumors after Kim Kardashian shares video showing her in all white


6. Lizzo

Lizzo does her version of Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga tape look.


@lizzo

Im on the cover of elle uk wearing balenciussy tape n i managed to make n draft this tiktok for yall cus im insane lol -

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

7. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds celebrates the 20th anniversary of Van Wilder.



8. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel continues to prove he is unstoppable on TikTok.



9. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore finds her summer issue of Drew in the airport.


@drewbarrymore

The Summer Issue of DREW Magazine is OUT NOW and I saw it in an airport! The magazine is available at drewbarrymoremagazine.com, @walmart, @ZINIO and on newsstands nationwide!

♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore

10. Shakira

Shakira reflects on Dancing With Myself ahead of its finale.


@shakira

What a fun ride it's been making this show, can't believe today is the finale! Hope you enjoyed it and danced as much as we did! Tune in TONIGHT 10/9c on @nbc!

♬ Te Felicito - Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more