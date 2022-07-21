Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds, and more

It’s Thursday and we have a round-up of hilarious TikToks from A-list celebrities. From the Kardashians to Camila Cabello, watch the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Khloe Kardashian

Koko shares how busy she is with True Thompson.

2. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson does the tortilla challenge with Kevin Hart.

@therock You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences 👋🏾 😂😂 This was fun - our #dcsuperpets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #tortillachallenge ♬ original sound - The Rock

3. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello announces she has COVID-19.

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares a video from her night out with Kylie and Khloe, which has sparked wedding rumors.