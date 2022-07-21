Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds, and more

It’s Thursday and we have a round-up of hilarious TikToks from A-list celebrities. From the Kardashians to Camila Cabello, watch the best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Khloe Kardashian
Koko shares how busy she is with True Thompson.
@khloékardashian
Shes booked and busy!♬ original sound - Hayu
2. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson does the tortilla challenge with Kevin Hart.
@therock
You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences 👋🏾 😂😂 This was fun - our #dcsuperpets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #tortillachallenge♬ original sound - The Rock
3. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello announces she has COVID-19.
@camilacabello
I got the rona♬ Watagatapitusberry - SENSATO
4. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shares a video from her night out with Kylie and Khloe, which has sparked wedding rumors.
5. Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart and The Rock play pass the phone and roast each other.
@imkevinhart
Me & the big fella doing what we do best 😂😂😂😂 Gotta love @therock #TikTok#NailedIt♬ original sound - Kevin Hart
6. Lizzo
Lizzo does her version of Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga tape look.
@lizzo
Im on the cover of elle uk wearing balenciussy tape n i managed to make n draft this tiktok for yall cus im insane lol -♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
7. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the 20th anniversary of Van Wilder.
@vancityreynolds
Go Chickadees! #VanWilder♬ original sound - Ryan Reynolds
8. Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel continues to prove he is unstoppable on TikTok.
@officialhowiemandel
#duet with @crazyzebraandanimallady #animals♬ original sound - crystal
9. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore finds her summer issue of Drew in the airport.
@drewbarrymore
The Summer Issue of DREW Magazine is OUT NOW and I saw it in an airport! The magazine is available at drewbarrymoremagazine.com, @walmart, @ZINIO and on newsstands nationwide!♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
10. Shakira
Shakira reflects on Dancing With Myself ahead of its finale.
@shakira
What a fun ride it's been making this show, can't believe today is the finale! Hope you enjoyed it and danced as much as we did! Tune in TONIGHT 10/9c on @nbc!♬ Te Felicito - Shakira & Rauw Alejandro