Kylie Jenner sparks wedding rumors after Kim Kardashian shares video showing her in all white

Is Kylie Jenner getting married soon? The internet is buzzing after Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram story of the sisters together. The interesting thing is that Kylie is the only person wearing white, while Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Anastasia Karanikolau, and Yris Palmer are wearing black.





While the video was enough to spark rumors, an account alleging they are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son Mason Disick posted on their story that Kylie was at her bridal share, and that’s why she was the only one wearing white. The posts are still up, but of course, there is no way to confirm that it was really Mason making them. The 12-year-old is notorious for spilling family secrets though.



A Twitter user also shared a screenshot of what looks to be a wedding registry under the name “Mother Goose and Cactus Jack” for the date December 10, 2022. “Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have a wedding registry, plus Stormi calls her Mother Goose,” they wrote. Cactus Jack Records is a record label founded by the rapper. As we said before, there is no way to confirm it’s real, and this is all rumors and smoke.





Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have a wedding registry, plus Stormi calls her Mother Goose 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EDiGKfOEDz — lady m (@dominicdyke) July 21, 2022

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 after sparking flames at Coachella. Ten months later, in February 2018, the youngest Jenner gave birth to their daughter Stormi. They have reportedly had an off-and-on relationship but have seemingly been going strong. She recently posted a photo of them canoodling in front of 2 private jets with the caption, “you wanna take mine or yours?” Which sparked major backlash about her climate footprint.

