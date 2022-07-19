Kylie Jenner shops at Target after using her private plane for a 3-minute-long flight

Kylie Jenner has people infuriated and confused. The youngest Jenner had people worried about our planet and angry after it was revealed that she uses her private plane for 3-minute flights. With the effects of climate change already showing its terrifying power, people have been asking that she lower her carbon footprint. Amid the controversy that has led to her new nickname “climate criminal,” the millionaire decided to share a video of her on TikTok shopping at Target.
In the video, Jenner can be seen pushing her daughter, Stormi, and her nieces Chicago and True in a shopping cart. “Where are we going, girls?” She asked the 4-year-olds who happily respond, “Target!” The beauty mogul captioned the clip, “surprise target trip with my girls.”
Kylie couldn’t escape the heat and TikTok users came for her again in the comments. “Did u take the private jet here too?” One person asked. “In their middle-class era,” another wrote. “Did u rent out target for this real question” read another sassy comment.
It all started last Friday when Kylie shared a black and white photo with Travis Scott in front of two private planes with the caption, “you wanna take mine or yours?” While the post has over 8 million likes, there are thousands of comments talking about her climate footprint.
“Who did I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to palm springs?” Reads one of the top-liked comments on her controversial post. “Whose plane should we pollute the earth with today,” read another. You may be surprised to find out a private jet emits as much as 20 times more carbon dioxide per passenger mile than a commercial airliner, according to Victor, a private jet charter company, per The Jakarta Post.
After the post, the Twitter account @celebjets shared a screenshot of her flight plan with shocking details. “Kylie Jenner’s Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m,” it read. However, Page Six reported that the plane ride was 17 minutes long.
Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022
As noted by Page Six, it’s not the first time the 24-year-old has caught heat for her use of fossil fuels. Back in 2019, she angered people after she picked up her sister Kendall Jenner for dinner in a custom Global Express aircraft.