Khloé Kardashian is ‘not that serious’ with the investor Kim Kardashian introduced her to

There is a lot of stuff happening in Khloé Kardashian’s life right now, but she’s still open to dating. It was reported in June that the 38-year-old was “feeling really good” about a private equity investor Kim Kardashian introduced her to, but it turns out the relationship is really not that serious.



The mystery man was reportedly introduced to Koko at a dinner party and while they have gone on a few dates a source told E! “it’s not that serious.” “She’s been low-key and hasn’t dated much lately. Khloe is definitely very open to dating but isn’t forcing anything,” they added. A second source echoed the statement, “Khloe is definitely very open to dating but isn’t forcing anything.”



Khloe has been making headlines recently after news leaked that she was expecting a second child, reportedly a boy, with Tristan Thompson via surrogate. The news was shocking on its own, but then photos and videos of Tristan partying around Europe began to go viral, including one of the serial cheater walking hand in hand with a woman after a night of clubbing in Mykonos Greece.

While people have been wondering how Khloe feels about the whole thing, considering the baby’s birth was “imminent,” she has given subtle clues on Instagram. The Good American founder recently liked an Instagram post by the fan account Kardashiansocial with a lengthy caption about the situation. “To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the stamens from Khloe’s rep they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting so I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due.”

So it seems as long as Tristan steps up to the plate and plays his role as father Khloe is unbothered. As you know, the couple already shares a daughter True Thompson. Once the boy is born, it will be Tristan’s fourt﻿h child.