Khloé Kardashian returns to social media a week after confirming she was expecting another baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian shared several photos of her and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson on the beach.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories,” she captioned the photos. “I will forever have your back, my angel girl,” she wrote alongside a white heart emoji. Khloe’s recent snaps might be from her latest tropical birthday trip to Turks and Caicos.

Kardashian and Tristan conceived their new baby a month before Maralee Nichols welcomed her baby boy, Theo, with the basketball player. Along with True and Theo, Tristian is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Despite the rumors, a source close to the exes insists that the two are not currently a couple. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” the insider tells E! News. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

Recently Kim Kardashian took to social media to share cryptic messages on her Instagram Story about “red flags” and regrets.“