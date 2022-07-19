Fans of Kim Kardashian think she might be shading Khloé and Tristan Thompson in a recent post

Kim Kardashian took to social media to share cryptic messages about “red flags” and “regrets” after it was announced that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second baby with Tristan Thompson.

The 41-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman posted a Dr. Seuss quote on her Instagram Story, which read, “Life’s too short to wake up with regrets.” The passage continued, “So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian with her kids North and Chicago West seen leaving the American Dream Mall and Amusement Park on July 12, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kim then continued sharing more quotes, with the second one reading, “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags.”

Kardashian is known for always taking the high road and rarely using social media to shade, raised people’s eyebrows, especially since her 38-year-old sister has been cheated on multiple times and still forgives her ex. “Kim Kardashian really out here talking about girls are ignoring red flags. First of all like your sisters?” one Twitter user wrote.

Khloé, who shares daughter True, 4, with Tristan, is expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Despite all the humiliation, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will keep their co-parenting relationship intact and continue raising their kids as usual. Sources close to Kardashian revealed to People that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”