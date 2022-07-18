Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson holds hands with a woman amid news of his fourth child

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child is due any day now, and while Koko has asked for privacy so she could focus on her family, the serial cheater has been partying all around Europe and the UK. There have been photos and videos of Tristan enjoying life at the Wireless Festival in London, eating a steak by Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe, and now there’s footage of him holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece after a night of clubbing in Mykonos.



In the video, obtained by TMZ, Tristan and the curvy woman in a tight colorful dress are seen strolling through the town hand and hand. The viral video has the internet talking with some feeling bad for Koko, “I don’t imagine how Khloe can feel” wrote one user on Instagram. “It hasn’t even been a week,” another person added.

Although Khloe and Tristan are no longer together and haven’t been since news broke that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ love child, his 4th child is still due any day now -assuming it already hasn’t been born. According to E! They are expecting a baby boy, meaning True Thompson will have a little brother to play with.



News broke last week that the reality star was getting ready to welcome a baby via surrogate. People reported that the baby was conceived in November before Khloe found out that Tristan was the father of Nichols’ son Theo. An insider told the E! that Khloe was forced to confirm the reports through her spokesperson once the news leaked, and she hadn’t even told some of her family and friends yet. They noted that she was keeping it a secret to protect her mental health “from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”

The new baby, brings Tristan’s total number of children to 4, with 3 different women. His oldest is a son named Prince,5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, then True, 4, who he shares with Khloe, and Nichols’ son Theo, who will turn 1 in December.