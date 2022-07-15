Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a boy; why she kept it a secret

It’s been a wild week with celebrity news. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian and serial cheater Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate. The internet could not believe the news, but a representative for Koko confirmed the reports, asking for privacy. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they said, adding “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” per E!. Twenty-four hours later, we now know the sex of the baby, with a source telling E!, that it’s a boy. The insider also shared insight into why the 37-year-old kept it a secret.



It’s unclear who tipped off the media, but a source told E! She was “forced’ to confirm the pregnancy once it leaked, and hadn’t even told her closest family and friends. “Khloe’s hand was forced to confirm the pregnancy,” they said adding it was “before she was ready to announce, and even before she had the opportunity to personally tell her closest family and friends.“

A separate insider told the outlet she was keeping it a secret to protect her mental health “from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.” People reported that the baby was conceived in November, which means Tristan’s third baby mama Maralee Nichols, who welcomed a son in December was pregnant at the same time as the surrogate.



When it comes to Tristan’s, “actions,” his cheating ways have been front and center for the world to see, with the NBA baller even cheating on Khloe when she was pregnant with their daughter True. While Khloe took him back time and time again, she finally ended things when it was revealed that he was the father of Nichols’ son Theo.

