And when the world thought that nothing else was between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, reports of a new baby began making headlines, with TMZ breaking the news. According to the publication, the Good American founder and the basketball player would welcome their second bundle of joy together via surrogacy, a method she had been exploring after seeing Kim Kardashian’s experience with two of her babies.

Although a new baby is usually a celebratory moment for many parents, Khloé’s memorable experience has been overshadowed by Tristan’s multiple cheating scandals. In addition to Koko, the athlete has fathered other kids with other women, even while he was in a relationship with the 38-year-old businesswoman.

So how many children does Tristan Thompson have in total?

The basketball player is the father of four children.