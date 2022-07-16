Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker seem to be doing great considering recent reports that they broke up. The model has been sharing photos and videos from her Hawaiian vacation with her friend Lauren Perez, and eagle-eyed fans noticed Booker’s head in the oean. Check out the picture below and other moments she’s shared from the vacation.
