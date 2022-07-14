We’ve all heard of Spain, but you might not be familiar with Tenerife. The largest of Spain’s seven Canary Islands is a must-see destination, that was formed from volcanic activities that have been taking place in this sector of the Atlantic for millennia. The history of Tenerife includes migrations, battles, conquests, volcanic eruptions, and crucial moments in the development of the island. The Castilian Crown conquered the island in 1496 after a series of failed attempts, with the Guanche people fighting hard against the conquest.

With incredible beaches, more than 200 volcanoes, unique landscapes, delicious food, and gorgeous towns, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to board United Airlines’ inaugural and direct flight from D.C to Tenerife and spend a few days traveling around the island. Check out our recommendations and plan your perfect trip to Tenerife. Photos by photographers Monaris and Laura Daniela Prado.

