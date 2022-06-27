Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker look smitten together after reportedly breaking up

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reunited less than a week after their reported split. On Sunday, the famous hotties spent time together at the celebrity hot spot Soho House in Malibu, California and they looked very much like a couple.
They both looked smitten, smiling and laughing outside.
Kendall and Booker have also been showing each other love on social media. On Monday, the NBA star liked a sultry photo the model shared on Instagram, tanning nude. The 26-year-old returned the favor, double-tapping one of his photos.
It won’t be too surprising if they get back together. When the split was first reported, an Entertainment Tonight, insider said there was a chance for reconciliation. “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” one source shared, while another said that the two “have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page.”
Kendall and Booker have mostly kept their relationship private. They did however attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimate wedding last month. Kendall and her mom Kris Jenner were actually the only family members that brought their boyfriends.
The wedding however could have however been what led to the split. According to an Us Weekly insider, the wedding put things into “perspective.” Devin and Kendall want to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” they said, “Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective,” the source said, adding that the former couple are “still super amicable and supportive of each other.”
Kendall and Booker first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a road trip together from L.A. to Arizona at the start of quarantine in April 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the two were “just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall.” The couple continued to spend time together, and a source told the outlet, “What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship —They’re exclusive, and Kendall is very happy with Devin.”
Last year in April, a source told PEOPLE, “This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship.” Most recently in January, a source told ET their relationship was, “in a really great space.”