Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker look smitten together after reportedly breaking up

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reunited less than a week after their reported split. On Sunday, the famous hotties spent time together at the celebrity hot spot Soho House in Malibu, California and they looked very much like a couple.





They both looked smitten, smiling and laughing outside.



Kendall and Booker have also been showing each other love on social media. On Monday, the NBA star liked a sultry photo the model shared on Instagram, tanning nude. The 26-year-old returned the favor, double-tapping one of his photos.

It won’t be too surprising if they get back together. When the split was first reported, an Entertainment Tonight, insider said there was a chance for reconciliation. “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” one source shared, while another said that the two “have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page.”



Kendall and Booker have mostly kept their relationship private. They did however attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimate wedding last month. Kendall and her mom Kris Jenner were actually the only family members that brought their boyfriends.