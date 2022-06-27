New couple alert! Charli D’ Amelio is dating Travis Barker’s son Landon

There is reportedly a new young couple on the block. On Monday, it was reported by PEOPLE, that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is dating Landon Barker. While the couple is still in “early stages” it may have cost Landon a friendship, as Charli previously dated his friend and fellow TikToker Chase Hudson, aka “LilHuddy.”’



According to PEOPLE’s insider, “They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.” The news comes after she was photographed attending his show a couple of weeks ago, where they also left together. T﻿hey were then reportedly spotted leaving Charli’s sister Dixie’s party to celebrate her debut album a letter to me. That same week they also showed off new tattoos from the same Los Angeles-based artist (@ar.bel).



Landon has not been linked with anyone romantically since his rumored fling with Devenity Perkins in 2016. Charli and Huddy quietly dated for months before confirming their relationship in December 2019. In April 2020, the social media star announced that they broke up to her followers on Instagram. “Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” she wrote. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us.”

While Huddy was later accused of cheating on the social media star, she said at the time that they were still close friends. “We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him.” She later uploaded a series of photos with the caption, “I hope she was worth it, your loss ;),” per Page Six .

Hudson and Landon were close friends, and he even attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimate Italian wedding. After the reports that Charli left the show with Landon, Hudson removed a photo with Landon on Instagram.