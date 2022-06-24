Who is Elon Musk’s first wife, Justine Wilson?

Now that one of the kids Elon Musk had with Justine Wilson transitioned to become a woman and legally changed their name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, many took to the internet to learn more about Musk’s ex-wife.

Musk and Justine meet in Canada at Queen’s University, Ontario. At the time, Wilson was an aspiring writer going through her first year of college. In 2010, Justine revealed in a Marie Claire essay that she wasn’t interested in Elon and declined his offer to go on a date.

After pursuing her several times, she finally agreed to go on a date, and after falling in love, they began an on-and-off relationship. After almost a decade, they got married.

In 2022 the pair welcomed Nevada Alexander, but after ten days, the baby passed away due to SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). After the tragic event, Wilson wanted to get pregnant and underwent IVF treatment, successfully giving birth to twins Vivian (then named Xavier) and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

After nine years of marriage, Wilson decided to call it quits, alleging she felt like “an employee” and “trophy wife,” as South China Morning Post reported. After trying marriage counseling, the Tesla CEO served her with divorce papers.

While she was married to Musk, Wilson worked as a writer and published several books, including a 205 fantasy novel BloodAngel and the 2007 book, Uninvited. In 2008, the same year they divorced, she released the sequel to BloodAngel, Lord of Bones.

The magnate also has children X Æ A-Xii (X AE A-XII) and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.