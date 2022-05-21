Elon Musk’s mother looks elegant at Sports Illustrated launch party

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, attended the Sports Illustrated Launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Florida. The 74-year-old South African and Canadian model looked elegant with an outift that highlighted pastel colors.

Musk looked striking at the launch party of Sports Illustrated.

Musk wore a long silk dress that she paired with a coat with different shades of pastel colors. She accessorized the look with a pink purse and jewelry.

She wore an outfit that highlighted soothing pastel colors.

Musk is one of the models featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, which includes a roster of models and icons like Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu, and more. Musk is the oldest swimsuit cover model in the magazine, something she’s proud of and hopes can be an inspiration to others. “With this cover, I want women to be able to walk on the beach in a swimsuit and not be embarrassed about their bodies,” said Musk to CBS Mornings.