Grimes clears the record on her relationship with Elon Musk

A couple of days ago, news broke that Grimes and Elon Musk had a second child together. In an interview with Vanity Fair, where the birth of the baby was revealed, Grimes also discussed her relationship with Musk, saying that it was hard to categorize yet he was still her boyfriend. In a series of tweets, Grimes cleared the record, and said that she and Musk are no longer dating.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out,” she tweeted, explaining her current relationship with Musk. In another tweet, she explained the meaning of The Mission, saying that it refers to “sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness.”

Grimes praised the work of the writer and the Vanity Fair profile, even if she had some issues with the headline, which claims to be “tell all.” “I did this to speak abt my work, not “reveal all” haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline,” she wrote. She also asked for privacy for her daughter, emphasizing that she revealed her birth by accident, because the baby started crying mid-interview. “So please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible,” she wrote.