The richest newborn on earth! Elon Musk welcome daughter via surrogate

The richest man on earth, Elon Musk, welcomes the richest newborn on the planet! The magnate and Tesla’s CEO and Canadian musician, Grimes, received their new bundle of joy via surrogate.

The 33-year-old singer shared the news in a recent Vanity Fair cover story. “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things. Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, said, hesitant to reveal she was a mom again. “Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk,” she proceeds to confess the magazine.

©GettyImages



Grimes and Elon Musk

What’s the meaning behind the name?

Grimes told the publication that Exa refers to “the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform one quintillion floating-point operations per second), while Dark represents ‘the unknown.’“

“People fear it, but truly it’s the absence of photons,” Grimes says. “Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

As for Sideræl (pronounced sigh-deer-ee-el), the happy mom says it is “a more elven” spelling of “sidereal,” adding that the unique moniker means “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space-time, not our relative earth time.” Grimes also said it is inspired by her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel.

Are Elon Musk and Grimes married?

According to Grimes, they don’t have a title. “There’s no real word for it,” she says. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” The musician also said that their relationship is “the best it’s ever been,” and they want more children. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she says.