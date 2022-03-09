Desi Perkins announces she’s pregnant with second child following fertility struggles

After more than a decade of struggling with fetility, Desi Perkins finally has the family her and husband have always dreamed of.

On Tuesday, March 8, the influencer and entrepreneur announced that she and her husband Steven Perkins are expecting their second child together.

To reveal the exciting news, the 35-year-old posted a sweet video of the couple spending time with their 16-month-old son Ocean in a garden, in which Perkins goes from wearing an oversized button up to revealing her bare baby bump. In her caption, she wrote, “Here we grow again.”

Her husband went on to post the same montage, writing in his caption about the sweet tradition him and Ocean have started of bringing Desi coffee in the morning.

“We are adding another set of hands to the Perkins produce farm this year,” Steven captioned his post. “@desiperkins one can bring the flower and the other can help with the coffee.”

As fans of the beauty Youtuber already know, Desi and Steven suffered to have children for more than a decade before starting their IVF journey and having Ocean in October 2020. They documented the emotional experience in a series on her Youtube channel.

Ahead of her first child’s birth, Perkins opened up to PEOPLE about her journey to parenthood, saying “A lot of people think it’s the woman’s fault all the time” when it comes to struggling to conceive,

“A lot of shame gets put on us as women, which is so sad because that’s not always the case,” she said. “The shame shouldn’t get put on either person, but I noticed that it’s always [made to seem like] the woman’s fault if she can’t conceive naturally.”