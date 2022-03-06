Amy Schumer accidentally reveals Michael Cera welcomed his first child

Michael Cera is a father! But, unfortunately, he didn’t get to reveal that news on his own.

The 33-year-old Arrested Development alum has welcomed his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer.

The news was revealed on Friday, March 4, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. During the conversation, the comedian talked about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

“Michael has a baby, too,” she said, before realizing Cera hadn’t told the world about his child. “Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

After her mistake, the Superbad star went on to confirm to the outlet that he was a new dad and had been trading parenting tips with his costar.

“We’re right at the beginning of it,” he told ET. “We’re doing the very basics right now.”

After the accidental reveal, Michael did not give any additional details about his child, including who the mother is.

Schumer also mentioned the fact that Cera is a father on the latest episode of Chelsea Handler’s iHeartRadio podcast, Dear Chelsea, when discussing their new show.

“Michael Cera plays my romantic love interest,” she said of the Hulu show. “He’s married, I’m married, we both have kids.”