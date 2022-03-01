Stephanie Beatriz’s 6-month-old daughter Rosaline might be Encanto’s fans club founder. According to the 41-year-old actress, her baby girl is obsessed with Disney’s hit movie.

“She loves it,” Beatriz, who voices Mirabel Madrigal, told People. “She heard the songs before anybody else did because I was pregnant with her while I was recording the songs.”

©Stephanie Beatriz



Stephanie Beatriz’s 6-month-old daughter Rosaline is a huge fan of ‘Encanto’

The singer and actress told the publication that Rosaline could recognize the songs in a heartbeat. “She recognized them super fast in a weird freakish, scary baby way,” the star said. “Sometimes my husband, Brad [Hoss], will play them for her, or I’ll sing them to her, and, really, she knows them, and she loves them.”

Beatriz also says she’s “excited” for her daughter to “watch the movie someday,” adding, “I can’t wait.” The Argentinan-Colombian-Bolivian American actress says her little girl is “very smart, very funny and very pure.”

©GettyImages



Disney character “Mirabel” performs at the opening night fan event for Disney’s “Encanto” at El Capitan Theatre on November 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Known for her roles in Encanto, In the Heights, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Beatriz hosts the Twin Flames podcast. A series that “examines how far people are willing to go for love which doesn’t exclude cult-like behavior. This is a story about love and power and the lengths their followers will go to get both.”

“It’s a thrilling story,” says Beatriz to the publication. “It’s such a universal feeling, a desire to give love and be loved. And I think the most terrifying thing about Twin Flames‘ universe is that people can get so quickly suckered into what seems like a very helpful, help yourself world,” she explains. “The problem with that is that there are scammers and grifters that have self-appointed themselves as experts.”

“It’s a tale as old as time selling snake oil out of the back of a little caravan and saying that it’ll solve every problem you’ve ever had,” adds Beatriz. “It’s so brutal when you’re listening to the podcast because the easy position I think is to sit back and go, ‘Oh, that would never be me. I could never be scammed in that way.’ But I think a lot of us are scammed in that way on the daily.”