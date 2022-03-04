Russell Wilson asks wife Ciara for more babies and proposes all over again

Russell Wilson wants to add another member to his family so badly, he’s willing to propose all over again to make it happen.

His wife, Ciara, guest hosted an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where she was joined the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

During their time together, Wilson surprised the singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple are already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, along with son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with her ex, Future.

The adorable moment happened right after Ciara joked to the studio audience that her husband makes her nervous, blushing non-stop after he presented her with a large bouquet of roses.

“Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” Russell asked the audience. as Ciara looked surprised, he dropped to one knee and asked, “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

He continued, “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

After a lot of giggling throughout his proposal, the “My Goodies” singer finally replied, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”

Ciara went on to add that even though she already has her hands full with their three kids at home, she absolutely loves seeing her husband in “daddy mode,” saying that it’s “one of the sexiest things” about him.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the couple talked more about the “non-stop entertainment” that comes with raising their children.

“These kids are funny,” Ciara told the publication. “Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know.”