Vanessa Bryant, Ciara and more celebs celebrate Natalia Bryant’s “golden” birthday

Natalia Bryant is going into her last year as a teenager!

The eldest of Vanessa Bryant and late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s four daughters turns 19 today, and since it’s January 19, that makes this the model’s “golden” birthday.

In honor of the special occassion, her mom took to Instagram to post a sweet message for her mini-me.

“Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant!!!” Vanessa wrote under a beautiful photo of Natalia flashing her famous smile in a blue turtleneck sweater. “It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19.”

Of course, Natalia is beloved by so many big celebs, being lucky enough to call some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry her aunties and uncles.

A lot of those friends and fellow stars took to Vanessa’s comment section to wish the teen a happy birthday, letting her know just how adored she is.

“HBD Nani Boo!” one of the Bryant family’s best friends Ciara wrote in the comments section. “We love you so much!”

She also posted some love to her IG Stories, posting a photo of her and Natalia at a theme park with matching Gucci fanny packs, writing, “Golden Birthday for a Golden Girl! I love you so much Nani Boo!”

The singer went on to post another picture of them together, writing, “Love you Princess! Sweetest Girl I know.”

Her husband, Russel Wilson, also gave Natalia a shoutout, posting a photo of her to his Instagram Stories along with this message: “Happy Birthday to the most angelic young woman on earth. Keep shining! Uncle Russ loves you!”