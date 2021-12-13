Natalia Bryant celebrates finishing her first semester at USC

It seems like just yesterday that Natalia Bryant shared the excitement over her college acceptances with fans--and now, she’s already got a whole semester under her belt.

The 18-year-old daughter of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant celebrated the end of her first semester at the University of Southern California by posting a video on Instagram documenting some of the special moments from the first half of her freshman year.

The video featured some photos and a few video clips, showing Natalia wearing a USC letterman jacket, hanging out with friends, visiting Disneyland, and going to a few concerts.

She captioned her post with a simple summary: “semester 1 @uscedu ✅🥳.”

Friends and family flooded the teenager’s comments section with supportive words, like actress and fellow USC student Storm Reid who wrote, “WE DID ITTTTT 😭♥️.”

Of course, her mom was also there to show her support, writing, “I love you! ❤️🔥😍.”

Back in March, Vanessa announced that her eldest daughter got into the university by sharing a video of Natalia reacting to the big news. “I got in!” she exclaimed, wearing a USC sweatshirt as she jumped up and down.

The mother of four shared her excitement for her baby’s college acceptance in the caption, writing that her late husband would have been “so proud” of the 18-year-old’s accomplishments.

“Tears of joy,” Vanessa wrote at the time. “I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!”