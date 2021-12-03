Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia looks all grown up in her ‘aunty’ Beyonce’s new collection

Natalia Bryant is showing just how good she is at modeling in Beyonce’s new Halls of Ivy Adidas collection. Natalia is the oldest daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant and at 18 she is ready to make a name for herself. Her mother Vanessa Bryant is her biggest cheerleader, and you’ll always find her comment sitting at the top of her Instagram posts. On Thursday Natalia shared 3 stunning photos in the chic houndstooth look and you can find her on the front page of the website right next to Beyonce.

©Natalia Bryant





Natalia’s makeup looked perfect and she rocked two long high pigtails and long blue nails. She also wore a necklace with her father‘s initials on it. The collection is not available to the public until December 9th but her crop top and oversized black and white suit with flared pants will likely go fast.

Natalia signed with IMG Models in early 2021 shortly after Kobe’s tragic death. Vanessa shared the love on all three of her pics leaving heart-eye emojis, hands-up emojis, and sweet comments like “Beautiful.” Natalia shared a cheeky pic smiling wide and Vanessa wrote, “That smile!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 😍!!!”