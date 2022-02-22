2021 AFI Fest - Official Screening Of Netflix's "The Power Of The Dog" - Arrivals

Does Elon Musk have a new girlfriend? Meet Australian actress Natasha Bassett

She was spotted on his private jet

By Rebecah Jacobs -Los Angeles

Following his break-up from musician Grimes, it looks like Elon Musk might have a new love interest.

According to reports from Daily Mail, the billionaire’s new girlfriend has been revealed as Australian actress Natasha Bassett. On Thursday, the pair were spotted on Elon’s private jet after his plane touched down in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old grew up in Sydney, Australia before relocating to New York at the age of 19 to attend drama school. But, long before her big move, Natasha started acting when she was 14 after landing a lead role in Romeo and Juliet with the Australian Theatre for Young People.

7th Annual Australians In Film Award & Benefit Dinner - Arrivals©GettyImages

Since her days as an acting student, Bassett has since appeared in multiple television series, including Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2016 flick Hail! Caesar alongside George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson. She also played Britney Spears in Lifetime’s 2017 biopic about the pop star, Britney Ever After.

Now, alongside news of her new love interest, Natasa is set to appear as Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend Dixie Locke in the upcoming movie about his life, Elvis. The film also stars Austin Butler as the eponymous singer and Tom Hanks as his manager.

Related

Elon Musk says he took his kids to Walmart to see if the toilet paper shortage was real

Elon Musk’s ex Grimes adds another tattoo that extraterrestrials would be proud of

Lauren Sanchez celebrates L.A. Super Bowl-winning alongside Jeff Bezos and her ex Tony Gonzalez

Details about Bassett’s relationship with Elon Musk are still slim, though their recent spotting together seems to confirm the Tesla mogul’s first relationship since he was with Grimes. After spending three years together, the pair split back in September, just a year after welcoming their now one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails©GettyImages

Despite his budding relationship with another woman, Musk still wants to keep things cordial with the mother of his child. He recently confirmed to Page Six that he and the singer plan to co-parent their son.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Elon told the publication. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more