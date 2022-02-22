Does Elon Musk have a new girlfriend? Meet Australian actress Natasha Bassett

Following his break-up from musician Grimes, it looks like Elon Musk might have a new love interest.

According to reports from Daily Mail, the billionaire’s new girlfriend has been revealed as Australian actress Natasha Bassett. On Thursday, the pair were spotted on Elon’s private jet after his plane touched down in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old grew up in Sydney, Australia before relocating to New York at the age of 19 to attend drama school. But, long before her big move, Natasha started acting when she was 14 after landing a lead role in Romeo and Juliet with the Australian Theatre for Young People.

Since her days as an acting student, Bassett has since appeared in multiple television series, including Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2016 flick Hail! Caesar alongside George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson. She also played Britney Spears in Lifetime’s 2017 biopic about the pop star, Britney Ever After.

Now, alongside news of her new love interest, Natasa is set to appear as Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend Dixie Locke in the upcoming movie about his life, Elvis. The film also stars Austin Butler as the eponymous singer and Tom Hanks as his manager.

Details about Bassett’s relationship with Elon Musk are still slim, though their recent spotting together seems to confirm the Tesla mogul’s first relationship since he was with Grimes. After spending three years together, the pair split back in September, just a year after welcoming their now one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.