Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s 74-year-old mom, stunned on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk, is quite the celebrity herself. The 74-year-old has a long career in modeling and this year she is making history as one of selected women to be featured in the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Like Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu, Maye earned her place in the publication for being a legend in the world of modeling, in which she has been part of for more than five decades.

Sports Illustrator said that “Musk embodies the idea that aging shouldn’t hold you back from pursuing your dreams﻿.” Maye made history by being CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel at the age of 69. And previouly when she was 65-years-old, she was in a Beyoncé music video.

Musk shared how fantastic she felt during the shoot in Belize. She said, “I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great, I think they’re going to give a lot of hope and inspire many young women to know that you can wear a swimsuit and look great at any age.”

In the photos, we can clearly see her confidence and elegance. On the cover, she wore a classy a double-breasted one-piece suit with ruffles on the front and in orange and beige. In another photo, Maye is posing on the sand wearing a purple one-shoulder swimsuit by OYE with a cut-out exposing her waist.