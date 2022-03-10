Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
News broke today that Elon Musk has welcomed a second child with Grimes, which means his mom Maye Musk has another grandchild! Maye has been called “a star in her own right” and the 73-year Canadian-South African supermodel, author, and dietitian has over half a million followers on Instagram. Her page is filled with achievements, day-to-day life, and stunning photos showcasing her beauty and brains. Here’s everything you should know about the model mom and grandma.
