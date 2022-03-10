Maye met Elon’s dad Errol Musk in high school, and they got married in 1970. The model and engineer had three children, Elon, and his siblings Kimbal and Tosca. However, Maye has been open about the alleged abuse she suffered in the relationship. Hollywood Life notes that Errol allegedly abused her and made her cut off contact with her family. She didn’t walk away until the South Africa divorce laws changed in 1979. “I was too scared to tell anyone [about the deeper violence]. Like every abused woman, I was embarrassed,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.