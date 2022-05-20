Elon Musk shares emotional tribute following the tragic death of composer Vangelis

Following the tragic death of Greek composer Vangelis in Paris, France, at 79, Tesla founder Elon Musk decided to pay an emotional tribute to the “sweet maestro” known for his work in ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Chariots of Fire.’

Loading the player...

Vangelis, full name Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, died of heart failure, as it was confirmed by his assistant Lefteris Zermas. The Academy Award winner was recognized for his successful career, including ‘Alexander,’ ‘The Bounty,’ and ‘1492: Conquest of Paradise.’

“Good night, sweet maestro, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” Elon wrote following the sad announcement. Many of his fellow composers, musicians and friends also commented on the news, including ‘The Walking Dead’ composer Bear McCreary.

“Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner were among the most innovative and influential scores in the history of the medium. My personal favorite melody of his was Conquest of Paradise. A true musical pioneer,” McCreary stated.

“Dear Vangelis, we will all remember your unique touch and your moving melodies forever. You & I have always shared the same passion for synthesizers and electronic music since so long... May you Rest In Peace,” French musician Jarre wrote.

Many of his peers declared that his career was incredibly inspiring and highlighted his work in cinema and his albums, including the fan-favorite ‘Rosetta.’

Composer Daniel Pemberton also wrote some emotional words after the news, “Oh man. Vangelis. One of my all time heroes. He changed everything. Very very sad to hear.””