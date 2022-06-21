Elon Musk’s daughter will change her last name to cut familiar ties with her dad

Elon Musk’s daughter Xavier Alexander Musk filed papers in the superior court of California to change their name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to HollywoodLife, Musk’s change is part of their new gender identity as a female and cut ties with the billionaire.

Once Xavier officially changes their name to Vivian, they will adopt Wilson as their last name to honor their mother, Justine Wilson . “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” the documents read. Xavier will continue their proceedings on June 24 at the Santa Monica courthouse.

©GettyImages



SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in Berlin, on December 1, 2020.

On July 24, 2020, Elon took to Twitter to reveal what he thinks about nonconforming labels. “Pronouns suck,” he wrote. Months later, he said, “I absolutely support trans, but these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

The Tesla magnate has seven living children, Xavier and their twin, Griffin Musk, triplet sons Kai, Saxon, and Damian, also X Æ A-Xii (X AE A-XII), and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and a late baby son named Nevada Alexander.