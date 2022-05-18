Grimes is auctioning off her Met Gala accessories to raise money for BIPOC families in Ukraine

Grimes is looking to help families in Ukraine in an unconventional way.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday, May 16 to let fans know about her desire to help Black, Indigenous and people of color in Ukraine by auctioning off some of her own fashion accessories.

“I’m auctioning stuff from my Met gala look last year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they’re having trouble exiting at the border,” she shared in the social media post, adding that the auction on display at Los Angeles‘ HVW8 Gallery includes “the works of 50 distinguished artists who aim to support Emergency Response & BIPOC families in and out of Ukraine.”

She went on to say that each piece “offers a unique interpretation of the theme ‘resistance.’” Grimes donated a pair of earcuffs, designed by Romantic Elf Jewelry, and a chrome CHRISHABANA x Dune Harkonnen face mask.

All proceeds from this auction will go to non-profit organizations Diaspora Relief and Razom for Ukraine, which will use the funds to provide food, shelter, and evacuation support to those in need, the singer explained. Bidding is open exclusively on Artsy and will start closing on May 26.

While it’s good to see Grimes doing her part, a lot of people--including a Ukranian commander--have been calling on her billionaire ex-boyfriend Elon Musk to donate to the cause in Ukraine. So far, it seems like that request for help has fallen on deaf ears.