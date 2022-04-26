SpaceX CEO Elon Musk provides an update on the development of the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket.
CELEBRITY REACTIONS

Elon Musk buys Twitter: Joe Jonas, Ice Cube, and more celebrity reactions

The reportedly $44 billion offer was accepted

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Elon Musk has made his dreams of owning Twitter come true after reaching a deal to buy the website for what’s been reported as $44 billion. The Tesla CEO shared his excitement in a press release on Monday. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said.

The billionaire went on to explain some of the changes he plans to make to make Twitter “better.” “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans,” he said. “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.” Since the announcement, Musk’s purchase has been trending on Twitter, and celebrities have been sharing their feelings about the multi-billion dollar deal. Check out what celebs like Ice T and Joe Jonas had to see below:


related:

Billionaire Elon Musk claims he couch surfs among friends after girlfriend Grimes said he lives ‘below the poverty line’

Elon Musk contracts COVID for second time as Tesla suspends production in Shanghai

Who is Elon Musk’s mom Maye? Meet the model, dietician, and author







Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more