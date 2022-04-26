Elon Musk buys Twitter: Joe Jonas, Ice Cube, and more celebrity reactions

Elon Musk has made his dreams of owning Twitter come true after reaching a deal to buy the website for what’s been reported as $44 billion. The Tesla CEO shared his excitement in a press release on Monday. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said.

The billionaire went on to explain some of the changes he plans to make to make Twitter “better.” “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans,” he said. “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.” Since the announcement, Musk’s purchase has been trending on Twitter, and celebrities have been sharing their feelings about the multi-billion dollar deal. Check out what celebs like Ice T and Joe Jonas had to see below:



I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Will we now get the edit tweet option? — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) April 25, 2022

Twitter about to pop the F*%# off!!! — Foodgod (@foodgod) April 25, 2022