Elon Musk contracts COVID for second time as Tesla suspends production in Shanghai

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he might have contracted the COVID-19 virus again. And while the billionaire says he has experienced “almost no symptoms,” he is known for stating skepticism over the COVID vaccine, opposing to a second dose.

Loading the player...

“You are taking a risk, but people do risky things all the time,” Musk previously said, sharing his thoughts on why he chose to oppose vaccine mandates.

“Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore,” the billionare wrote on social media, explaining that he may have contracted the virus for a second time, “I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms.”

Following online criticism, Musk revealed to TIME magazine that he and his children had been immunized, adding that “the science is unequivocal,” and clarifiying that he believes in the effectiveness of the vaccine, “to be clear, I do support vaccines in general and COVID vaccines in particular.”

It seems the ongoing pandemic has also affected the bussiness for Musk, as it was reported that Tesla had to suspend production in Shanghai for four days, following a series of COVID-19 restrictions after a two-stage lockdown was announced, in order to control a potential outbreak.