Khloe Kardashian talks about anxiety as she cries over hot wings

Khloe Kardashian was the latest guest on “Hot Ones.” The show, hosted by Sean Evans, features interviews with the world’s most famous celebrities, filming them as they answer tough questions and eat progressively spicier chicken wings. It’s very stressful.

Kardashian has had an intense year, to say the least. She’s been facing very public struggles with her on and off partner Tristan Thompson, who’s been enmeshed in a paternity lawsuit that resulted from an affair with another woman. In the season finale of “The Kardashians,” people finally saw what happened between the two. Kardashian’s interview with “Hot Ones” is her first interview since the episode aired, leaving her in a particularly vulnerable place.

While Kardashian was ready to chow down some wings, she shared that she doesn’t eat chicken or spicy foods. “And I have a lot of anxiety with interviews in general. But I’m here!” she said. Then, when discussing her anxiety over interviews, she clarified that what she dreads is the aftermath. “Who’s gonna chop this up and make this into something that it wasn’t supposed to be,” she said.

The two also discussed Kardashian’s home, with Evans praising her kitchen and prompting some fun interactions. “What I have to say is without hyperbole is the most organized and impressive kitchen pantry I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.

“I don’t know if you’re flirting with me, but that’s the best flirting you could ever give me: complimenting my pantry,” Kardashian said.

Nearing the end of the interview, Kardashian cried and had to suck on some ice. “Why do people do this?” she asked. “I know,” Evans said. “This is the part of the show where I have to apologize.”

Still, she powered through. When asked how her family would fare on “Hot Ones” and whether they’d be able to reach the hottest wing, Kardashian provided a breakdown of her family dynamics. “My mom would kill it,” she said. “Kendall and Kylie are very competitive, so they would do it. The rest of us would give up,” she said with a laugh. “But not you!” Evans said.