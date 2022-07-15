Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will keep their co-parenting relationship intact and continue raising their kids as usual. Sources close to Kardashian revealed to People that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

The 38-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman is expecting baby number two with Thompson via surrogate, and the new bundle of joy is presumably a boy, per E! News. The former couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

©Tristan Thompson





“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”

The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”

When the news of Khloé and Tristan expecting another baby broke, a representative for the Good American founder confirmed it was true. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” they told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the source continued. They went on to ask for “kindness and privacy” so that Khloé “can focus on her family.”

Since the baby was conceived in November, that means the surrogate was pregnant when Koko found out that the serial cheater had welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols at the end of December.