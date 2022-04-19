Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son enjoy his first Easter

The 4-month-old son of Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson, Theo Thompson, celebrated his first Easter Sunday matching outfits with his mom. Nichols took to social media to share a carousel on Instagram with snaps of her and her baby rocking adorable bunny pajamas. “Happy Easter 🤍,” she captioned the photo.

The first-time mom welcomed the baby on December 1. “Theo, my little angel baby,” Nichols told People magazine at the time. “I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.’ I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children,” the 31-year-old model revealed.

“I couldn’t believe I was pregnant; when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My great blessing,” she told the publication.

After denying any involvement with Nichols, Thompson later confirmed he fathered the baby. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote on Instagram in January 2022.

He continued, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

The athlete also shares a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with his ex Khloé Kardashian and a 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex Jordan Craig.