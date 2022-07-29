The Japanese version of Shakira’s ‘Te Felicito’ goes viral on TikTok

She sings in English, Spanish, and Japanese! There is no doubt that Shakira is the total package in the entertainment industry. The superstar’s latest hit, “Te Felicito,” is the new viral tune on TikTok.

Translated by Yomeguri Hana, a polyglot Japanese VTuber, the track keeps its essence, melody, and robotic dance routine.

Queen of Japan @Shakira omgggg global smash Te Felicito reached Japan.🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/XPrbeixfQq — Kuntessa 🦄 (@soapixt) July 28, 2022

Shakira has a huge fandom in Japan, and her songs have topped the charts in the East Asian country. Shakira released the song in April 2022, but before it became a worldwide hit, the Colombian star teased her fans with cryptic messages on Twitter.

After tweeting in Spanish, “I congratulate you; you know how to act,” the song began circulating on social media. The single, which talks about the disappointment of realizing that the person we love is not what we think, was written by Shakira, Keityn, Rauw Alejandro, and three more composers.

“I think it happens to all women, from time to time. You think you are in a sincere relationship, but it is not as real as you thought so,” Shakira said about the lyrics on This Morning.

©Sony Music





Although the track was created inspired by musical styles popularized by Daft Punk and The Weeknd, Rauw adds the reggaeton layers making the song a multicultural hit.

“Te Felicito” is the first song the Colombian artist has released in Spanish since 2020. The tune is one of the most played worldwide on YouTube. The video exceeds 200 million views, becoming one of the most listened on the planet.