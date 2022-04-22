Rauw Alejandro is Shakira’s perfect man in the music video for their new song, “Te Felicito”

On Friday, two of the biggest artists in Latin music came together to give fans an unexpected--but beloved--collaboration.

Iconic Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira has released her new single “Te Felicito” with Latin music superstar Rauw Alejandro. The funk-infused reggaeton track was released alongside a music video, which shows Shakira creating her ideal man, turning out to be none other than Rauw Alejandro.

Rauw (and his robot alter ego) go on to join Shakira in some electrifying choreography that makes anyone watching the video want to dance along to the irresistible track. Directed by Jaume de la Iguana, the video was shot in Barcelona.

“Te Felicito” comes following “Don’t Wait Up,” a track Shakira released last summer that also saw her exploring futuristic electro-pop production. Now, the superstar is in the process of working on her next studio album.

As for Alejandro, he’s been leaving his mark on the music industry since releasing his latest album, Vice Versa, in June of 2021. Debuting #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Album chart, #3 on Spotify’s Top Debut Album and #1 on Apple Music’s Latin Album charts, the album has accumulated over two billion streams to date.

His first sold-out tour began in July 2021 in the USA, with stops in Spain and his hometown of Puerto Rico. Rauw kicked off his “Rauw Alejandro Worldwide Tour 2022” with a sold out show in Argentina in mid February. The tour will be making stops in the US in Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago to mention a few cities, as well as Chile, Colombia and Mexico among others.

This year also marks the acting debut for Alejandro, as he stars in the top rated Netflix series “Sky Rojo,” which is being filmed in Spain.

Check out the music video for “Te Felicito” up above.