Shakira and Nick Jonas are ‘partners in crime’ on the set of Dancing With Myself

It’s always exciting when celebrities collaborate, and Shakira and Nick Jonas are the duos we never knew we needed. Shakira shared a first look on the set of Dancing With Myself with her new “partner in crime” Thurdsay, and they were all smiles.

“With my new partner in crime Nick Jonas at Dancing With Myself,” she wrote in the caption. The Jonas brother replaced Shaquille O’Neal as a dance creator on NBC’s new dance competition show.

Dancing With Myself will feature Shakira as the show’s main judge, as she was the inspiration behind the show due to her viral “Girl Like Me” dance challenge in 2020, per Screenrant. Liza Koshy will also join Jonas as a dance creator. He shared his excitement in the comments writing, “Thanks for having me! Can’t wait for everyone to see the show.”

According to Deadline, O’Neal left the show because of delayed production. It was revealed Jonas would be replacing him just six days after the show’s initial announcement. The rehearsal period experienced technical difficulties, and the show’s intricate stage design also presented some issues and delayed production.

As for the premise of the show? Contestants go into isolated pods with a specific time to learn a dance. After, they will dance for a live audience who will decide at the end who the best dancer is. The winner will get an exciting cash prize.

Jonas has been sharing his looks every day on IG, and the singer is definitely going to look fresh on the show.