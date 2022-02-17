Shakira’s son wins first place in a karate tournament

Shakira is the typical Hispanic proud-mama! The Colombian global superstar couldn’t contain her excitement after her 7-year-old, Sasha, won first place in a karate tournament.

The pop superstar took to social media to share the video in which she appeared cheering, jumping, and clapping. “Woohoo!” said the 45-year-old singer as Sasha received his honor. “Next time, if they don’t want me to yell so much, they’ll have to take me with a muzzle!” Shakira joked in the caption.

Sasha is definitely built to be an athlete. Previously he won in a similar event, and Shakira was there supporting. “I’m the deranged woman screaming in the back,” she wrote at the time.

Shakira, who also loves sports, shares Sasha and Milan with FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué. “My mind never stops,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he’s not really my … I don’t know what to call him!” she said, referring to her relationship status with the soccer player. “I torture him about every issue I see with my kids.” Adding, “I’m a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms,” the singer joked.

Milan, 9, is very talented too! The young boy might be a musician like his mom. The proud artist shared a video of Milan playing the drumset along to Marcy Playground’s “Sex and Candy” and he was very impressive.

Along with the clip, the singer wrote a sweet message about how much he has grown and bloomed this year. “You never cease to amaze me Milan. How loving and kind you are to your family, and friends, the values you already stand for at your early age, and the colossal efforts you put into everything you do! You make me so proud and I love you with all my heart in an impossible way only a mother can feel but still can’t describe!” she said.