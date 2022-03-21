Shakira
Very proud!

Shakira says her ‘husband’ Gerard Piqué is ‘the best center back in the world’

There’s no doubt she is madly in love!

By Shirley Gómez -New York

There’s no doubt that Shakira is madly in love with Gerard Piqué! The Colombian singer took to social media to share how proud she is of the soccer player for his work ethic and always putting his team first.

“Gerard won’t let me say these things publicly. But only he, with his heroism, can play like this going through any injury or pain and always giving his best. It’s not because he’s my husband, but he’s the best center back in the world; I’ve said it!” she posted on Twitter.

The singer’s comments come after the Barça defender and his teammates declared victory over Real Madrid during their most recent match at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. “We Are Back,” Shakira’s boo wrote on Twitter, referring to the 4-0 results.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander©GettyImages
GALLERY
Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona in action during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 20, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

Last week, star also took to social media to praise the father of her kids after he became the fifth player to make 600 Futbol Club Barcelona appearances. “You are made of a material that only God knows, and for me, you are the best example of struggle, perseverance, and sincerity for our children,” the “Hips Don’t Lie,” interpreter wrote.

“These years with you, I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms. You have so much left to give us in football and so many other aspects of your extraordinary life. Because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Pique. An exceptional human being,” she added.

Related

Shakira’s son wins first place in a karate tournament

Shakira praises Gerard Pique after he make 600 FC Barcelona appearances

The three female artists that have been recognized with the Premio Lo Nuestro a la Excelencia

Pique joined the professional football club based in Barcelona, Spain, in 1997. In 2004 he was signed in Manchester United, but four years later, he returned to Barça and debuted in a 4-0 victory over Wisla Krakow.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more