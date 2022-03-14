Shakira praises Gerard Pique after he make 600 FC Barcelona appearances

Shakira is a proud mom and proud girlfriend! The Colombian singer took to social media to praise the father of her kids after he became the fifth player to make 600 Futbol Club Barcelona appearances. Gerard Pique’s milestone comes after Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets reached the landmark.

“You are made of a material that only God knows, and for me, you are the best example of struggle, perseverance, and sincerity for our children,” the “Hips Don’t Lie,” interpreter wrote.

“These years with you, I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms. You have so much left to give us in football and so many other aspects of your extraordinary life. Because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Pique. An exceptional human being,” she added.

Pique joined the professional football club based in Barcelona, Spain, in 1997. In 2004 he was signed in Manchester United, but four years later, he returned to Barça and debuted in a 4-0 victory over Wisla Krakow.

Last month, the Colombian global superstar couldn’t contain her excitement after her 7-year-old, Sasha, won first place in a karate tournament.

The pop superstar took to social media to share the video in which she appeared cheering, jumping, and clapping. “Woohoo!” said the 45-year-old singer as Sasha received his honor. “Next time, if they don’t want me to yell so much, they’ll have to take me with a muzzle!” Shakira joked in the caption.