Why Priyanka Chopra received an apology from Rosie O’Donnell after embarrassing encounter

Rosie O’Donnell is apologizing to Priyanka Chopra after assuming that Deepak Chopra was the father of the star.

Loading the player...

The TV personality and actress detailed what happened, admitting she was “embarrassed” after having a conversation with Priyanka in front of her husband Nick Jonas. Rosie says that the situation took place at Nobu Malibu, when she was with her son, his girlfriend and her friend Fran Drescher.

She went on to explain that she wanted to compliment Nick and make small talk with the celebrity couple, “So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in “Kingdom” and ‘Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I’m like, ‘Deepak.’”

Priyanka then explained that the self-help guru was in fact not related to her, as her father Dr. Ashok Chopra died in June 2013. “Chopra is a common name,” Priyanka responded, with Rosie confessing she “felt so embarrassed.”

And while some online users thought Priyanka had been rude to Rosie, she took to social media to clarify everything, “People thought that she was rude. She wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one.”

The 59-year-old star concluded by saying that she was not the only one who made the assumption, declaring, “According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too but she’s apparently a very well-known actress,” adding “I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f–k up. I did at Nobu.”