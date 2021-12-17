Priyanka Chopra, star of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, says she’s very paranoid about technology

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the iconic film series. The actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and talked about her experience with the franchise and her paranoia of technology.

Priyanka and Seth talked about the original “The Matrix” and how much they loved it. After watching the film, “I was trying to wear only black after or like not smiling because I wanted to be cool,” Priyanka said. “Trying to talk about existential theory without knowing what the word meant!”

Seth said that when he first saw the movie he might have been “a little stoned” and believed that what was going on onscreen was actually real. “Also it was the turn of the century when the movie came out,‘” Priyanka said. “And everyone was like, ‘Technology was kind of scary, it‘s gonna take over the world,’ and there comes ‘The Matrix’ and tells you that you might be living in one, so it was terrifying.”

Now that we live in an age of technology, having direct access to the internet on our phones, Priyanka and Seth said that “The Matrix” is more relevant now than it was before. “Especially when you’re having a conversation with a friend and then you log on Instagram and the ads pop up and you’re like ‘Ah, did you just recommend the same toothbrush that I was talking about to my friend five minutes ago?’” Priyanka said.

Priyanka also talked about the difficulty of delivering the type of dialogue that “The Matrix” franchise is known for. “I have lots of words and Matrix words. I don’t want Lana (the director) to fire me, but now I’m in the movie and she can’t take me out,” she said. Then she talked about the first scene she shot, and how tough it was. “She wanted me to say all my lines in the entire movie in one sunset, because she wanted that perfect magic light. And that lasts 45 minutes to an hour. And I had the whole cast standing in front of me.” Despite the tough first day, Priyanka said that the rest of the shoot was much easier.

“The Matrix Resurrections” follows the original Matrix trilogy, which ended in 2003. Directed by Lana Wachowski, it stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and a new cast of actors made up of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Eréndira Ibarra and more. It premieres in theaters on December 22.